Arbitrum Price Tops $1.21 on Major Exchanges (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last week, Arbitrum has traded down 89.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00004291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and approximately $897.61 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.23919886 USD and is up 9.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $816,433,987.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

