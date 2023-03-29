ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Short Interest Update

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a growth of 102.3% from the February 28th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ARC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.19. 120,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. ARC Document Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $137.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.48.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, April 29th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

In related news, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 23,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $74,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 414,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARC. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,057,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 415,219 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 299,881 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 302.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 195,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 150,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 136,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 88,217 shares in the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

