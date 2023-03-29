ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,229,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 2,627,587 shares.The stock last traded at $29.53 and had previously closed at $28.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

ArcelorMittal Trading Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ArcelorMittal Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,821 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 75.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 10.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Featured Stories

