ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,229,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 2,627,587 shares.The stock last traded at $29.53 and had previously closed at $28.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.68.
ArcelorMittal Trading Up 2.0 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.66.
ArcelorMittal Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,821 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 75.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 10.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
Featured Stories
