Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Neutral Rating at HC Wainwright

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,187,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,398. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $530.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $31.41.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 589,448 shares in the company, valued at $9,472,429.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc develops pharmaceuticals. It is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. The firm’s products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

