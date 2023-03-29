Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Neutral Rating at HC Wainwright

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.
Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Up 28.9 %
Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,187,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,398. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $530.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $31.41.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc develops pharmaceuticals. It is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. The firm’s products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.
