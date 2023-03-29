Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Price Up 5%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 1,382,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,578,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a market cap of $956.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $40,347.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 20,075 shares of company stock worth $60,225 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ardelyx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Ardelyx by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ardelyx by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardelyx

(Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.