Ardor (ARDR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.01 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0857 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $85.66 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00061281 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00040901 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00017951 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000750 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

