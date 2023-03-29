Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.79. Approximately 25,243 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 21,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.
Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.96.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (ARBKL)
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.