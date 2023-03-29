Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Ark has a market capitalization of $54.44 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001148 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000234 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004732 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003686 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003053 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,943,164 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

