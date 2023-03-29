Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $2.89 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.9% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.93. 3,456,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,328,794. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.73 and its 200 day moving average is $166.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $186.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

