Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $5.59 Million Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,132 shares during the quarter. HF Sinclair makes up 3.7% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned about 0.05% of HF Sinclair worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,279,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.6 %

DINO traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.96. 1,421,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,268. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DINO. UBS Group began coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

