Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Reduces Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 45,635 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,540. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.32. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $49.64.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

