Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Trading Up 7.6%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) was up 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 682,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,072,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $519.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 20.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 196,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 70.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Spain, Ireland, and Other Countries.

