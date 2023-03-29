ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.5% per year over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 81.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

NYSE ARR traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.07. 1,542,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,924,128. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

