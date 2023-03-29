Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €2.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €2.00 ($2.15) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AT1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.12) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Friday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.80) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.23) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €2.50 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €2.00 ($2.15) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

AT1 opened at €1.36 ($1.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of €2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €1.73 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of €5.57 ($5.99).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

