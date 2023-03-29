ASD (ASD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.32 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $31.80 million and $4.32 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007524 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024946 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00030068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018043 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00200257 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,339.56 or 1.00029914 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04633975 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,120,422.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.