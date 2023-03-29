Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the February 28th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ARZGY stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $11.71.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARZGY. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €16.80 ($18.06) to €16.45 ($17.69) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assicurazioni Generali from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Assicurazioni Generali from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Assicurazioni Generali from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.73.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.