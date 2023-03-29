Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the February 28th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Assicurazioni Generali Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of ARZGY stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $11.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on ARZGY. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €16.80 ($18.06) to €16.45 ($17.69) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assicurazioni Generali from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Assicurazioni Generali from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Assicurazioni Generali from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.73.
About Assicurazioni Generali
Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.
