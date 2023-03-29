AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Short Interest Update

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the February 28th total of 452,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.9 days.
AZNCF stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.68. 868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $144.50.
Separately, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13,500.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
