Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLCL traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $25.44.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%.

