Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) is 44 Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Atmos Energy comprises about 2.0% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.55. 82,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,362. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.88.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

