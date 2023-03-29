ATN International, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

ATN International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ATN International has a payout ratio of 175.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect ATN International to earn ($0.12) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -700.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.82.

ATNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ATN International from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATN International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ATN International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ATN International by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in ATN International by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ATN International by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATN International in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

