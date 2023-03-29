Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Trading Down 1.0 %

TSE AI opened at C$11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.69, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a current ratio of 42.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$516.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.22. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$10.15 and a one year high of C$14.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$13.88 price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

