Audius (AUDIO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $57.20 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, Audius has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $286.52 million and approximately $57.20 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,160,949,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,636,746 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

