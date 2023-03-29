Australian REIT Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:HRR.UN)

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Australian REIT Income Fund Stock Down 4.4 %

TSE HRR.UN traded down C$0.39 on Wednesday, reaching C$8.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 568. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.30. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$7.52 and a 1-year high of C$12.05. The firm has a market cap of C$5.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24.

About Australian REIT Income Fund

Australian REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc The fund is managed by Macquarie Private Portfolio Management. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The fund invests primarily in publically listed Australian real estate investment trusts and companies engaged in real estate industry in Australia.

