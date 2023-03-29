Australian REIT Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:HRR.UN)

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Australian REIT Income Fund Stock Down 4.4 %
TSE HRR.UN traded down C$0.39 on Wednesday, reaching C$8.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 568. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.30. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$7.52 and a 1-year high of C$12.05. The firm has a market cap of C$5.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24.
About Australian REIT Income Fund
