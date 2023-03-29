Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Down 2.6%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) shares fell 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.95. 88,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 435,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVDL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.
