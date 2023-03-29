Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Down 2.6%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) shares fell 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.95. 88,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 435,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVDL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,926,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,786,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,979,000 after acquiring an additional 527,631 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 546,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.