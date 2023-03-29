Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Update

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the February 28th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Avant Brands Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVTBF traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.13. The company had a trading volume of 48,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,803. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.15. Avant Brands has a 1-year low of 0.11 and a 1-year high of 0.27.

Get Avant Brands alerts:

About Avant Brands

(Get Rating)

See Also

Avant Brands, Inc engages in the development and operation of cannabis related products. Its brands include BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, and Treehugger. The company was founded by Norton Singhavon and Michael Blady on 24th September 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Avant Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.