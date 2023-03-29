Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Update

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the February 28th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Avant Brands Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AVTBF traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.13. The company had a trading volume of 48,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,803. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.15. Avant Brands has a 1-year low of 0.11 and a 1-year high of 0.27.
About Avant Brands
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avant Brands (AVTBF)
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
- Visa: Turnkey Investment to Finance Inflation-Tightened Wallets
- Three Pullback Opportunities in Tech Right Now
- Micron Technology Goes on Breakout Watch
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
Receive News & Ratings for Avant Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.