Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 558 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,396 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,141,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $162,097,882.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,731,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,890,345,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,141,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $162,097,882.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,731,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,890,345,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock worth $2,041,195,084. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.16. The company had a trading volume of 997,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401,219. The stock has a market cap of $388.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.78 and a 200-day moving average of $141.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

