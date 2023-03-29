Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of MCHP traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,968. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.03.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.