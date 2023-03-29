Avestar Capital LLC Decreases Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 94,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 22,921 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 133.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 535,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.70. 2,205,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,722,311. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $21.97.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

