Avestar Capital LLC Has $632,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,680,532. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.68. The company has a market capitalization of $139.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $161.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

