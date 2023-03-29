Avestar Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 171.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,598 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for about 1.0% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $127,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $127,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $2,293,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $372,054.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,687 shares of company stock worth $42,260,466. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.47.

ANET traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,004. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.81. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $171.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

