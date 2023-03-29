Avestar Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOX traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.87. 21,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $124.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.08 and a 200-day moving average of $88.01.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also

