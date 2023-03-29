AVINOC Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $374,698.69 (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One AVINOC token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000734 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AVINOC has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. AVINOC has a total market capitalization of $81.11 million and $374,698.69 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AVINOC Profile

AVINOC’s launch date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is to make daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenization and blockchain for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

