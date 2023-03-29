Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,354,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,363,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,511.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,822,000 after buying an additional 94,525 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth approximately $10,228,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total value of $1,770,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,075,573.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 628 shares of the company's stock, valued at $142,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company's stock.

CAR stock traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.58. 128,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,575. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.83 and a 52-week high of $327.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.14 and its 200-day moving average is $195.63. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.85 by $3.61. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 395.49% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 28.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

