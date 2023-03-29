B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 121.3% from the February 28th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

RILYG traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $17.25. 15,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,096. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.19. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%.

