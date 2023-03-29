B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 136.4% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Stock Performance

Shares of BRIV stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,771. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Company Profile

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

