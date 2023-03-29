Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Trading Down 6%

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. 1,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCKIF shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 425 ($5.22) to GBX 430 ($5.28) in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded Babcock International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Babcock International Group Trading Down 6.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering support services to government organizations and key industries in the private sector. It operates through the following business segments: Marine, Land, Aviation, and Nuclear. The Marine segment provides through-life support of submarines, naval ships, and infrastructure; and operates an international naval support business.

