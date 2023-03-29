Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) shares fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $155.09 and last traded at $157.34. 777,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,017,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.88.

Baidu Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 123.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

