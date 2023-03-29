Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 91.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.6%.

BCSF stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCSF shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.

