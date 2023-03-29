Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,574,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the February 28th total of 5,595,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 75,740.0 days.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Price Performance
Shares of BMDPF remained flat at $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $115.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.
About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Wealth Management, Corporate Banking, Banca Widiba SpA and Corporate Center. The Retail Banking segment includes sales activities of retail customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMDPF)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.