Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Lifted by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bank of America Trading Up 1.5 %

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.55. 37,440,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,606,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average is $33.78. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.