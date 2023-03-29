Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Short Interest Up 74.4% in March

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,190,000 shares, a growth of 74.4% from the February 28th total of 54,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $28.12. 62,124,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,940,668. The firm has a market cap of $225.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $3,436,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870,780 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,356.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,390,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,788,000 after purchasing an additional 18,990,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

