Bank of America Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank of America Price Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.28.

Bank of America stock opened at $28.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78. Bank of America has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $225.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.