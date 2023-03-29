Bank of America Cuts Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $14.50

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 71.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.59.
Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance
WOOF stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
