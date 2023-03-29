Bank of America Cuts Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $14.50

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 71.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.59.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

WOOF stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

About Petco Health and Wellness

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

