Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of Travelers Companies worth $75,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

Shares of TRV traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.92. 597,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,333. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.99 and a 200-day moving average of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

