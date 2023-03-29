Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,285 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.18% of Yum! Brands worth $67,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,208,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,634,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,237,214,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,489,000 after purchasing an additional 381,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE YUM traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $128.30. The stock had a trading volume of 522,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,507. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.55. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $133.77. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

