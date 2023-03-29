Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,746 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.37% of Waters worth $76,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Waters by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $299.85. 94,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $321.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.05. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.00.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

