Bank of Montreal Can Has $82.23 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 150.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 715,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,992 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $82,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 78.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.74. 498,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,671. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $138.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

