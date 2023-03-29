Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 25,861 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,861 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cummins were worth $57,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 663.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CMI stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $231.85. The company had a trading volume of 256,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,982. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.04. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

