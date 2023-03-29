Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 67,814 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,814 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.22% of Entergy worth $52,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 123.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,216,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,060,000 after buying an additional 672,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 6,018.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 505,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,906,000 after buying an additional 497,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,568,000 after buying an additional 424,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

ETR traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $106.31. The company had a trading volume of 267,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 79.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.07.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

