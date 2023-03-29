Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 687,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,889 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $65,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.